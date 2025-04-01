Akpabio, Bello want me dead after recall plot failed- Natasha

A new twist has emerged in the faceoff between the lawmaker representing Kogi central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, and the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, after the female senator alleged that Akpabio and the former governor of her state, Yahaya Bello, are plotting to take her life.

Natasha alleged that Akpabio had conspired with Bello, instructing him to orchestrate her murder by any means necessary, with the intention of making it appear as though the crime was committed by individuals from her home state.

The lawmaker claimed that the Senate President directed Bello to initiate her recall process, following a failed bid to persuade Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo, who maintained that the female senator’s removal was impossible due to her overwhelming popularity among the people.

Akpoti-Uduagan, who made this accusation during a public gathering in her hometown Okehi on Tuesday, after defying security restriction imposed by the government, stated that she had evidence to back up her claims.

According to the senator, she had deliberately chosen to keep this sensitive information private, opting not to disclose it to the public, but had formally notified the relevant law enforcement agencies in writing, in case action was required.

She said, “on the 14th of march at 10:30 pm mind you two days before that which is on the 12th, Apkabio has called gov Ododo on the phone, and said that he should commence my recall but Ododo told him that it is impossible be cause the masses are with here, this was ododo said on the 12th”

“But he was not satisfied he then called Yahaya bello, and it was Senator Asuquo that drove yahaya from Hilton hotel, when i got to know, the meeting was in two folds, he told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it, of course money can changes hands that night”

“the second thing was that he try and kill me, i didn’t make this public but i wrote to the IG of police and akpabio told yahaya that he should make sure that killing me does not happen at at Abuja that he should make sure it is done here so that it will seem as if its the people that did it, i didn’t make that public but we did notify the security agencies on that”.