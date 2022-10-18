Akogun Adeniyi: Rewarding the silent screams 

Dateline: October 14, 2022. The innovational literary actor and producer moved away from his regular stage ( the desk) from which his props (pen and computer) have created many interesting characters in colorful costumes, worthy of viewing over the years.

He then moved temporarily to a larger and more open stage where a ‘Stage Manager’ paid homage to him on the stage by prostrating in greetings; an agelong way of respecting elders by the Yoruba people of South West Nigeria.

Even if the ‘golden fish’ literary high-flier actor had thought he could hide from such performance, the stage manager proved him wrong as he was sought-after and brought to the centre stage before a large joyful audience.

The cool elderly prolific writer, Akogun Adetola Adeniyi known to all and sundry as Tola Adeniyi has been found out again! Though he prefers to lead a quiet life, devoid of ‘notice me’ drama, those who appreciate rare creativity laced with a penchant for way-forward journalism like Chief Yinka Farinde would never leave him alone. His being a literary live wire always saw to that.

Akogun Tola Adeniyi has been honoured again! This time, with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chairman/ CEO of ABEDORC, Chief Yinka Farinde, a Canada-based major producer and promoter of music and Creative Arts. Chief Farinde pulled the crowd to the National Events Centre, Toronto, Ontario where he celebrated creativity and ingenuity at the yearly ABEDORC recognitions recently.

The Ago-Iwoye – born Akogun Oodua of Yorubaland, High Chief Tola Adeniyi shone like a million stars at the event attended by cream de-la-cream of the society from Canada and the United States of America. The hall was filled to the brim, with several renowned artistes…singers, rappers, stand-up comedians, poets, dancers and musicians.

Founder of the Canada-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, High Chief Tola Adeniyi, though used to the paparazzi of such events, was amazed at the calibre of attendees in the star-studded hall.

Dressed in a regal navy blue flowing attire known as Baba Riga or agbada back home in Nigeria, with his wife and regular companion of several decades, Chief Mrs Olubunmi Adeniyi, the Yeyesorun of Ile-Ife closely by his side, he greeted known faces and settled down for the business of the day.

The literary giant’s active work life traversed various print media and government appointments over five decades; at Sketch Newspapers, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Times of Nigeria, and many others, where he held top editorial positions as Editor-in-Chief/Chief Executive Officer.

Though not loud or attention-seeking, Akogun Adeniyi’s works make the screaming; extremely loud noise that could not be ignored by lovers of literary perfection. No wonder the ABEDORC boss found him worthy of honour.

High Chief Adeniyi of the Aba Saheed (one of the regular columns that endeared him to readers) fame was the Founder/Chairman of Canada University Press and Canada College of Business and Technology.

His ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ column in the Nigerian Tribune back in the day attracted many greenhorns like yours truly, to his writings. The weekly newness and freshness of the column always appealed to my fantasy, making me think, ‘one day, I hope to write like this guru!’

Somehow, fate landed me on his path in 1983 when he gave me the opportunity of writing a regular column for his newspapers; The Naked World, and the Sunday Stamp. I indeed learnt a lot from him.

Akogun Adeniyi’s Richmond Hill home has always been a warm haven in a cold-climate part of the world for Nigerian purposeful visitors. His cheerful and hospitable wife, Yeye Olubunmi Adeniyi is ever ready to welcome deserving visitors, amid glances, eye contacts and banters with her husband. Did you say love that stood the test of time? (Smiles)… you’re right, but do not tell Mummy Adeniyi I said that oooo.

May I join other respecters of sound brains in congratulating you on this latest honour, sir? I believe more are in the offing for the pen that never gets weary.

