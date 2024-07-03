Akiolu counsels policemen against meddling in land matters

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu, has cautioned Policemen against interfering in disputes over land ownership between individuals, describing it as acts that affect their ability to function effectively while on duty across the country.

Akiolu said that it isn’t the responsibility of Policemen to decide the ownership of land between two individuals arguing over it.

To further stop policemen from this act, the monarch disclosed plans to write the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to recommend possible solutions to the issue and others that could assist in making the police more effective across the country.

He stated this on Tuesday when the newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police for Force Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon, AIG. Romokere Ibani, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Lagos Island.

The monarch, who retired as an AIG, stated that being a police officer who acts by the ethics of his profession is rewarding while in service and after retirement.

“While serving as a diligent police officer, you make friends who will be with you, even after retirement. So, while in active service, a police officer must include fear of God in his job. And not center all his thoughts on money.

“It is good that a police officer is educated but he must have better knowledge of his job, to be effective and efficient on duty”, he added.

Meanwhile, he appealed to Nigerians to also be law-abiding and adhere strictly to the dictates of the law to avoid having encounters with the police and other law enforcement officers in the country.

“Serving as a police officer is very interesting but the people’s attitude will determine the type of Police that a nation will get. So, I urge us to be good citizens”.

He, however, advocated for an urgent review of the tax collection system and contract awarding process to curb tax evasion.

Akiolu stated that a thorough review of the system would curb corruption and increase funds at the government’s disposal for capital projects. .

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome all the challenges confronting her under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Earlier, Ibani assured Lagosians that the FCIID under his watch would serve the state better than before, saying we will work to improve the security of lives and property in Lagos.

He said: “We will do our best to ensure that Lagos remains peaceful and residents can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“We appeal to Lagosians to also partner with us as we work daily to ensure that law and order are maintained across the state”, he added.