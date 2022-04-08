Akeredolu’s wife joins Imo East Senatorial seat race

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu, has joined other aspirants seeking to contest the Imo East Senatorial District election in 2023 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu said that her decision to run for senate, under the platform of APC, stemmed from the neglect of the senatorial district by successive administrations and legislators, adding that the level of neglect has left it remote and helpless, despite the rapid urbanisation experienced across other parts of the state.

The governor’s wife noted that she had never lost touch with her biological birthplace in the last 40 years that she had gotten married and was conversant with developments at home.

She, meanwhile, lamented over the poor refuse disposal system in the area and the high number of preventable deaths, especially among women, occasioned by lack of standard medical facilities in the senatorial district.

The Ondo first lady, who stated this on Friday during an interaction with journalists, said that she had a greater chance to change the narrative in Imo East senatorial district as an Igbo daughter, with Yoruba in-laws, to lobby for projects that would impact on the lives of her people.

“I have deep interest in human capital development and a deep-seated desire to improve the lives of my people from Imo, adding: “leadership is not gender-specific.” she added.

Akeredolu, who said there was lack of direction, compassion and understanding presently to improve the lives of the people in the constituency, solicited for support to represent the people further expressed her readiness to align with her party’s decision, if a consensus candidate for the senatorial district was approved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

