What a cenotaph! And what a controversy! What memories – bitter and sweet – of the dead! And what engaging scuffles among the living! In all of these, however, we learn useful lessons – especially for the discerning. More will come because the stream of rejoinders is unceasing, unending, unrelenting! Everyone who has something useful to say is welcome! Enjoy this first part!

“Having just read your write-up on the issue of demolition of the cenotaph at Owo, I cannot but salute you once again and greatly appreciate your sense of goodwill and marvelous manner of journalism! Now, the crux of the matter, as rightly stated, is that “the decision to site the structure in that particular location was resisted by the Olowo-in-Council and frowned upon by the people of the community when it was being conceived by the government of the late governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu” (See also Festus Adedayo’s FLICKERS column in the same Sunday Tribune edition of 29 June, 2025 at page 3). That being so, the whole faux pax can be attributed to the usual arrogance and “what can they do?” mentality of state governors! Lo, the governors usually forget that they would not be in that position forever! How could the governor refuse to respect the sensitivity of the traditional ruler on an issue like this; while at the same time mouthing it that traditional rulers are the custodians of tradition, who are also closer to the people? – Elder Makanjuola Olaitan.

You took me through a journey! Destination arrived safely! I often wonder why we allow emotions to rule over the greater good! – Bamidele Ajiboye.

This is to let you know that I follow and appreciate your column avidly. Besides, this intervention is to set the records straight as quotes and data from your writings become veritable sources of history tomorrow. In your piece on “Revisiting Akeredolu’s cenotaph of controversy”, you dwelt extensively on the first cement block house in Owo. To be precise and correct, the first cement block house in Owo was built by Chief S. B. Aruwajoye in 1947 at No 9, Owaluwa Square, Owo. It was not necessarily the first two-storey building in the town but was popular because of the novel fancy block of its external walls. Chief Alabi’s house at Igboroko Street, definitely an architectural masterpiece of its time, came later in the early 1950s. I did not point this fact out earlier because it would have been distracting to the issues being discussed at the time. – Akin Aruwajoye.

Why not just remove the Memorial symbol where the names of the victims and the epitaph are placed to another agreeable location and remodel the place to a relaxation public park, instead of demolition and obvious waste of public funds? Anyway, it is not their money! Tunji Alapini (Police AIG rtd.).

Nothing settles this dangerous matter better than this your article! – Durotimi Adeboye.

Black is a colour that nobody wears in Buckingham Palace. Princess Diana’s first sin was that when she went on her first official shopping, after her engagement to then Prince Charles, she bought a very beautiful black Christian Dior dress! l think that’s the culture all over the world. Royalty and or royal eyes do not behold death. If not, “bawo ni irukere fi maa gbo”? Our late “Great lfe” friend, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, and his wife were too haughty for their own eternal good. – Chris Abugo.

Thanks for your submission! – Damola Oshodi.

The big question is: Why not dismantle the building? The answer is: Not much can be salvaged when you try to dismantle a house. If you chisel the wall, the pressure will break the glasses. Not much could have been salvaged. Regardless, our former governor made a terrible mistake in the first instance by building the cenotaph on Omasan street. His intention was to demolish virtually all the buildings on that stretch, including my father’s house (Chief Aruwaji). Ogwa had to let him know that the building on that stretch includes the building owned by Olagbegi and Aruwaji families. Ologho as per tradition dances around Ogho during Igogo festival and he stops by to pay homage to the memories of the two respective families. This implies that Kabiyesi will not be able to (fully) fulfill the traditional rites of dancing round the town during the Igogo festival! When Ogwa told him his displeasure (of beholding a cemetery-like structure), Akeredolu (reportedly) replied that anytime Kabiyesi drives along the major road, he should close his eyes! Who does that? Irrespective of our love for the late governor, he was power drunk, and he lost it! – Festus Aruwaji.

This is another masterpiece from one of the masters of storytelling! This is a very interesting read! Your article gave me a completely different perspective and insight into the issues concerning the demolition of the cenotaph. I have followed the story of the demolition, but the background story you gave about the Alabis and their relationship with Aketi is quite illuminating. I’m better informed now. It shows the extent that politicians can go to achieve their selfish goals. I saw Mrs. Akeredolu’s video in which she said there was a cemetery directly behind the Olowo’s palace and that the remains of some former Olowos were buried right inside the palace. The question now is: Why should it be a taboo to have a mere cenotaph in front of the palace while it is alright for the same palace to host graves and other objects that remind one of the dead? – Austeen Elewodalu.

Waste of Government money! I have been in Owo now for a month: No single drop of pipe-borne water as you have said – pipe-borne water that we had in the sixties! Cenotaph in front of Olowo’s palace built by an Owo-born governor? Removal of the cenotaph without consultation with the Catholic church! Removal without another location (already) identified! Definitely, relocation without discussion with the family of the deceased! There is no governance anymore! Aketi’s burial place in his house in the GRA is close to mine – any time I take a walk, I see the burial place. There he sleeps till eternity – all alone! The house is big, but empty; no one visits, except for the church service every Sunday by the Anglican church! – Adebola Olowo.

Thanks for pointing out all the lapses, pride and excesses of the late governor! Pride destroyed his legacy! – Yahaya Shehu.

With people like you, the future of Owo is bright! May you live long in good health! Betty has gone to the grave of Aketi to invoke his spirit. Owo responded by placing a curse on her for calling Olowo “baby Oba”. In her characteristic manner, she dismissed the curse with a wave of hand, asking where were the gods when Owo was overrun by bandits and, later, by kidnappers! Once again, I doff my hat for this balanced article! – “Owo is one” social media platform.

So the action of the late Aketi was politically-motivated while Aiyedatiwa, too, wants to be politically-correct (thereby) worsening the case. Unfortunately, too, some Owo modern-day traditionalists have taken to the streets organizing sacrifices of curses on the perceived enemies of Owo! – Tola Winjobi.

That location – being at the centre of town with the main market, a branch of a commercial bank, the post office, and many commercial activities – was acquired for parking space by the (Ondo State Government) administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. Alabi’s house was marked for demolition, among others, at that time, but the family protested with historical reasons as you have written; the government then excluded it and a few others in some locations along the street. But the space was left unused for the purpose of its acquisition. Some displaced traders, particularly the Igbo traders, moved there but were ejected when Akeredolu’s government wanted to erect the cenotaph. At that point, knowing the nature of Akeredolu as someone who would not take “No” for an answer, he wanted to appropriate the original area for the project, an area that included the Alabis house. I don’t think the rift between him and Banji had anything to do with the governor’s decision, so I believe. Otherwise, the Aketi that I know will not call Banji to inform him about the change of mind. Furthermore, the cenotaph was a government project and not that of Akeredolu and it has nothing to do with the Akeredolu family and the government does not have to inform or seek the permission of the Akeredolu family about the fate of the structure. It is Ogho as represented by the Oba that needed to be contacted. In actual fact, it was the palace that put up the protest when it was being conceived and thereafter. It is quite unfortunate that, in the past 25 years, many ugly news have been coming out of the town. God will give us good stories to tell in our lifetime! – ‘Labi Daramola.

Many thanks for your piece! I have been hoping to read about it from you – and here it is! Thanks for throwing light on the issue. – Akin Akinsola.

Most humans have their thinking ability ‘eyes’ at the back of their head! Some of our actions can be irrational. “Abamo ni n gbehin oran”. Our political leaders should learn to consider all angles to a matter before taking the final decision… If I may say, Aketi’s actions in the matter of siting the cenotaph leaves much to be desired. Now, the widow is engulfed in matters that should not have been her pot of soup. The deed having been undone (double wahala, double loss), “eyin omo Ogho e t’Ogho se! ” – Pa EK Odeleye.

I think the constitution of Nigeria has given too many powers to a governor. Having too much power can lead to negative consequences, including corruption, abuse of authority, and negative impact on individuals and the state. I am still wondering why the constitution elevates a governor over a king! Our kings have become errand boys to our governors! Power belonged to the king from the beginning of creation! I am still wondering why the khaki guys decided to steal the powers of our kings through their controversial constitution! -Triumphant Oghre.

Thank you for putting the lies on the erection and demolition of the cenotaph in the right perspective. This, exactly, is what the people should know so that the souls of the departed will be at peace. Ayodeji Oladimeji.

All late obas were buried in the palace, though! – Mosun Boyede.

Sir, yours is the only balanced write-up I have read so far on the matter. The demolition action has not only stirred up painful memories that were on the way to being (completely) healed. I should know because my younger sister was one of the victims. Then, there is the needless waste of money by the government in building and in destroying! All because of what they claim is culture! I pointed out to people that culture is dynamic, not static in nature. Otherwise, culture will turn out to be a nuisance and an obstacle to the scientific mind, which is a necessary vehicle of living in this modern life and also of advancing into the future. – McLayode.

LAST WORD: I have in my possession what appears to be the authentic response of the Akeredolu administration to the cenotaph controversy; it was written by the Chief Press Secretary to the late governor, Richard Olatunde. I await the official response of the Ologho’s Palace to balance the story. Meanwhile, happy new month to my esteemed readers! And RIP, Peter Rufai aka Dodo Mayana!

NB: I read online that Steve Osuji, a professional colleague, and an accomplished veteran journalist for that matter, was suspended by the authorities of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) for the infraction of disclosing privileged information that was collectively agreed should be kept under wraps; “off the records”, as we professionally call it. Serious offence, no doubt, but I doubt if the penalty of outright suspension (a la Akpoti Natasha?) for one year, even for a day, is not too weighty. Is Steve a habitual offender? Has he been warned or reprimanded before? If he is a first offender, then, warning and or a letter of reprimand should come before outright suspension. To again make it public, going viral, is humiliating and vindictive. What do we want to achieve with that? Tarnish Steve’s awesome professional reputation and integrity? Please and appease the complainant or the offended? A reprimand and letter of apology from Steve to the NGE and whoever would have been more even-handed. I made this public because Steve’s punishment was also made public!