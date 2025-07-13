Akeredolu’s cenotaph of controversy: A rejoinder

My phone rang on Thursday, 26 June, 2025 and a long-standing friend was on the line. “I know you are from Owo”, he began. “And I know you will want to comment on the ongoing controversy over Akeredolu’s Memorial cenotaph; except I don’t know you! But, be careful! What is involved is deeper than a cenotaph.” I thanked him and took a deep breath! Actually, my piece on the matter had been ready many days earlier!

I immediately opened my laptop and began to scrutinise it again; this time line by line and word after word. As I did, I remembered the warning of Okonkwo’s friend to Okonkwo in Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”: “That child calls you father, bear no hand in his death” My friend is known to be as cerebral and meticulous as they come. Finally, satisfied that I have done the needful, I put the article to bed late on Friday evening – in the name of God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit!

In this profession, retreat or surrender is not an option; especially if you want to make a mark and leave indelible footprints in the sands of time. If I hadn’t walked literally into the lions’ den, as it were, when hordes of security men invaded and shut down the PUNCH newspapers when I was the editor, I would most likely not have made the history that I made in that newspaper house and beyond. So, the hand that writes must write – unfettered, without fear or favour, regardless whose ox is gored – and leave the rest to posterity!

But two days later (on Saturday, 28th June), my friend called again and asked: “Have you heard the news?” I said what news? He then forwarded two videos to me. The first was that of late Gov. Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, purportedly invoking her husband’s spirit at his graveside while the second was that of some Ogho (Owo) traditionalists also purportedly invoking the gods against the woman. “Please, don’t let anyone curse you! Avoid being caught in this crossfire”, my friend again pleaded.

By this time my piece had already been put to bed! I did the best I could to objectively present only the facts. I made a sign of the Cross as Catholics do, even though I am a pentecostal! If my best proves good enough; fine; if otherwise, like Quincy Jones crooned, God help me!

So you can imagine my befuddlement when I started the next day, a Sunday morning, with a startling rebuke on the same piece but from unexpected quarters! My wife and I were getting ready to leave the house for church when my phone rang and the caller started with torrents of tirades! He wouldn’t calm down! Exasperated, I suggested he trigger his right to reply and send in a rejoinder. My wife stood rooted to one spot. Precious time wasted, we eventually hurried to church. We got half-way before my wife asked if I turned off the burner in the kitchen! Who remembered the burner in that situation! We made a U-turn and raced back home. Mercifully, the house was not on fire when we got there!

Today, I bring you Banji Alabi’s rejoinder to “Revisiting Akeredolu’s cenotaph of controversy” published in this column two Sunday’s ago. A sprawling 1764 words, I can only bring the areas relevant to his complaints. Hear we go!

“I am writing to respond to your recent article, which insinuates corruption during my tenure as Chairman of the Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic. I want to emphasize that these allegations are entirely unfounded and baseless. In fact, corruption was totally impossible during our time, given the financial constraints and transparent processes that characterized our administration.

“When I took over as Chairman, the school was facing significant challenges, including owing about nine months’ salaries to staff… In many instances, I personally funded the school’s activities from my own resources… On numerous occasions, I found myself in a position where my personal financial resources exceeded those of the school… I recall instances where the Rector would reach out to me, requesting financial assistance to entertain important visitors, as the school lacked the necessary funds. I would then generously support the school from my own pocket…

“The school’s funding sources are limited to government subvention and school fees. Unfortunately, the government often falls short of paying up to 40% of the subvention due to the school… During Aketi’s time, the… transparent process (of collecting subventions from the government) left no room for impropriety, as every transaction was accounted for and overseen by multiple parties. Where’s the opportunity for stealing in this transparent system?”

“The role of the Chairman of the Council is part-time… I did not participate in the day-to-day running of the school, which is the responsibility of the Rector. I did not sign any checks or operate the school’s accounts, further eliminating any possibility of financial impropriety. The Council’s role was limited to formulating policies and guidance for the school’s smooth operation….

“Regarding the visitation panel, I chose not to attend due to personal reasons. As a lawyer, I was aware of the legal implications and the fact that the panel was not properly constituted. The late Aketi accused me of insubordination for not attending the panel, but I told him point-blank why I won’t attend. I reminded him of our training as lawyers not to entertain injustices. Notably, Aketi never accused me of financial impropriety, as there was no basis for such allegations….

“It’s worth noting that I left the school about three years ago, and the problem of non-payment of salaries persists. This underscores the fact that the challenges we faced were systemic and not a result of corruption or mismanagement during my tenure.

“Furthermore, I find it curious that you claimed to have spoken with me for over three years after the issue of my father’s house was resolved. I have not seen or spoken with you, Sir. I must correct you, Sir; I have not spoken with you, and I’m not aware of any conversation that would have taken place.

“Concerning Late Governor Akeredolu, I want to categorically state that he was not vindictive; he didn’t mark my father’s house for demolition because of our disagreement, this is a misconception. The truth is that the former Mimiko administration of Ondo State had already acquired the property before Akeredolu’s administration took office. My disagreement with the governor did not influence his decision-making regarding the property, and I challenge you to provide evidence to the contrary…”

Let me now reprint what I published that he was complaining about: “…Banji (Alabi) was a friend of Akeredolu; and they were so close that the governor made him the chairman of the governing council of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (formerly Owo Polytechnic) located in the town. But sources said their relationship soured over time” Did their relationship not sour, from Banji Alabi’s own testimony here?

“I could not have Akeredolu’s own side of the story right from the horse’s mouth, as we say, but those who claimed to be familiar with the story said he felt let down by the way his friend piloted the affairs of the polytechnic, especially with loads of unpaid salary arrears. Being that the said school situates in his home town, Akeredolu was said to have been subjected to a lot of embarrassment over the matter, especially when he reportedly claimed that he gave the polytechnic more subvention than even the state university – Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba.” Did Banji Alabi not admit right here that there were unpaid salaries before, during and after his tenure?

“I spoke directly with Banji who said he dealt transparently and efficiently with the resources committed into his hands, but that the problem was the age of the polytechnic as opposed to a younger AAU, which meant that the bag and baggage carried by the polytechnic surpassed those of the university” Did I not speak with Banji Alabi while I conducted my investigations before writing the story advising Gov. Akeredolu not to demolish his father’s house? Did I not give him the opportunity to state his own side of the story about unpaid salaries? Did he not do so? And did I not reflect his own defence? Where did I accuse him of corruption, stealing or embezzling money?

“Anyway, the relationship between Akeredolu and Banji Alabi was irreparably damaged, such that many thought that the governor extended the demolition to Alabi’s ancestral home to punish his estranged friend.” That was the opinion of those that I spoke with on the matter and I shared the names of some of them with Yanju Alabi, Banji Alabi’s elder brother, who brought me into the Alabi family house saga in the first place. I still have the records!

“The Alabi family wrote letters. They contracted lawyers. They appealed. Nothing worked. The only grace Banji got from his friend (Gov. Akeredolu) was a few days’ grace to move his parents’ bones from the building before it was reduced to Ground Zero. It was at that point that Yanju (Alabi) contacted me.”

Are these not the facts? Where, in all of these, did I accuse Banji Alabi of stealing, embezzling, misappropriating or misapplying public funds? Of course, there were allegations against him, which I bounced off Yanju Alabi, who, in turn, bounced it off him. I completely left the allegations out of my write-up because they were not relevant to the demolition issue, which was my focus! I have the Alabis’ explanations on record!

I have records of the Whatsapp messages between Yanju Alabi and I on the one hand, and between Banji Alabi and I on the other! Here, I will dwell largely on those with Banji Alabi, who said he never spoke with me! His first Whatsapp message to me was on 21 March, 2023, titled “My SMS to Aketi”, in which he complained, pleaded, and eulogised Akeredolu in one and same breath (21.53 hours); followed by Akeredoulu’s response: “Ok. Will inform the Commissioner forthwith” (21.55 hours); which was Akeredolu’s response to Banji’s request to be allowed two weeks’ of grace to move his parents’ bones from the beleaguered building.

He followed with two materials titled: RUGIPO Council Chairman, Banji Alabi…” (21.59 hours) and 11th RUGIPO GOVERNING COUNCIL- 3-compressed.pdf” (22.02 hours); followed by: “Achievements of our 11th Council. I will be grateful to sponsor your trip to Owo poly to see things for yourself (22.04 hours). He also sent an online publication of The Guardian newspaper titled “Alabi reappointed RUGIPO’s governing council chairman (22.08 hours). On the same day he sent me a seven-page letter he addressed to “The Chairman, Ondo State Visitation Panel to Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo” stating why he would not honour the panel’s invitation! (22.08 hours).

On 22 March, 2023, he responded thus after my piece on his father’s house was published: “Awwwww this is excellent: Beautiful write-up. God bless u immensely. I am grateful. U are the best. Thanks & good morning”. (07.36 hours). “Will share it far and wise (sic). (07.37 hours). Same day I sent him a screenshot of the article as published on the back page of the New Telegraph newspaper. His response: “Awesome: God bless you immensely & in your own time God will raise kind people for u”. (09.15 hours). “We are grateful – Thank u” (09.15 hours). He also sent me a picture of a beautiful lady bearing a bouquet of flowers! (09.43 hours). When I sent him the suggestion by some Owo indigenes that the Alabi family should explore legal options, he responded: “Good – we will explore d opportunities. Thanks sir” (16.28 hours).

At 18.04 on the same day, he sent me this: “Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen: Fellow Nigerians I just received a USD 9999 billion dollars phone call from the foremost, erudite, listening governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN who announced to me that my father’s house will now become a monument to be preserved for its historical heritage. May the Lord bless and honour our governor for ever” On 28 March, 2023, he sent me this message: “God bless you always for your kindness. Sir u promised to write to thank the governor. Any update sir?” (20.46 hours). What I promised was different; but how did I even promise when we were not talking? The Alabis were the ones to write; I was to help them edit!

On 3 April, 2023, Yanju Alabi sent me a photograph of the demolition exercise, which had started at Igboro-Nla, and the picture of their family house with this caption: “Situation along Igboroko Street on Monday (today). We thank God almighty our house is still standing” (21.44 hours). My response on 4 April, 2023: “To God be the glory! Write the history of the house and the photographs of your parents and make it into a plaque and present it to the governor when you are paying him a “Thank you” visit, because I think you should. Something like the plaque should be pinned to the house after its renovation. So that the history is not lost but is preserved for posterity” (11.28 hours). Yanju’s response: “Noted and accepted” (15.57 hours.)

On 6 April, 2023 (16.23 hours), Yanju forwarded the draft of their letter to Gov. Akeredolu to me, which was written and signed by his brother, Banji Alabi Esq., with this note: “Please help me to check if this draft is alright for onward transmission to the governor. Thanks. (16.26 hours). I edited the letter and sent it back on 7 April, 2023 (15.48 hours). Yanju Alabi’s response: “Thank you and God bless” (16.04 hours).

Phone calls apart, how can Banji Alabi Esq. say he never spoke with me with the evidence of Whatsapp talks presented here?

