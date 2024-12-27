Akeredolu’s aides converted state assets to personal use- Ondo Govt.

The Ondo State Government has raised concerns over the continued retention of state assets by former political officeholders particularly under the administration of former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

It stated that a significant portion of the state’s assets were still in possession of the former public officeholders and had been unlawfully transferred into private hands after the ex-governor’s demise.

The state government raised the concern on Friday barely one year after the governor was pronounced dead by medical experts after protracted ailments that kept him away from office.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, stated this on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, amid a face-off between the Akeredolu’s family and the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over lack of funds for the one year anniversary of the former governor’s death.

Ajulo said, “One year after the untimely passing of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a significant portion of the state’s assets have been unlawfully transferred into private hands.

“We denounce this as completely unacceptable, and we call for a united stand against the misappropriation of public resources. During a candid review of the past year under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and as an attorney general, I must say, this is wrong; we cannot continue on this path.

“ There is an immediate need for transparency and accountability, in reference to serious previous allegations about forged signatures used to facilitate dubious transactions before Akeredolu’s death.”

He said that as the chief law officer of Ondo State, it must be seen that the state operates within the framework of the constitution and extant laws.

Ajulo said all law enforcement and regulatory agencies must be fully accountable, expressing concerns over attempts to withhold crucial information from Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

The commissioner, meanwhile, warned that efforts to silence inquiries through blackmail and baseless accusations against the governor and some of his commissioners would not be tolerated.

While arguing that former aides not possessing state facility should not express fear, he said: “Some vested interests have resorted to blackmail, alleging that Governor Aiyedatiwa is tarnishing the memory of late Governor Akeredolu and attacking his nuclear and political family.

“But how? When? Where?. Some of these individuals have resorted to media attacks, yet they fail to explain why they continuously react without provocation,” he addded.

The commissioner said, “The late Akeredolu that I knew would never have allowed state funds to be exploited like this.”

He called on those involved in the misappropriation of assets to come forward or face the full force of the law.

Ajulo commended Aiyedatiwa for his pragmatic approach and visionary leadership, stressing that these had assisted in consolidating the foundation laid in infrastructure development and upholding the rule of law.

He said Aiyedatiwa’s initiatives honoured Akeredolu’s legacy, reinforcing a commitment to fairness and justice.

The attorney general said a comprehensive audit of state assets would soon be conducted.

He said the audit was aimed at restoring accountability and due process and ensuring that public resources were effectively used for the benefit of all state citizens.