Akeredolu warns terrorists against fresh attacks on communities across Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has warned terrorists against fresh attacks on communities across the state as the people of the Southwest would not tolerate another unprovoked attack on its region.

Akeredolu said that the people of Ondo State and Southwest region at large have always come to the country in peace and unity.

The governor described the Owo attack as one too many and that the people of the Southwest region have always maintained peace and unity of the country.

According to the governor, the state is the part of the country as they have always come in peace and and that they have been trying everytime to maintain Nigeria.

“Let someone point to an incident in which we left our enclave or we left this peaceful environment and went to cause problems in other places. Let them tell us. We have come to this country in peace, and now people want to visit us with war. You want to maim and kill us; it is not easy.

“It is a dreadful assault. I said to people that if we were at war and we were armed and faced ourselves, in one day 40 poeple would not die from our side. But this is not war, we were not at war.” he said.

Through a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo, Richard Olatunde on Tuesday, in Akure, Akeredolu said that the attack was an assault which must not continue in the South-Western region.

