Akeredolu warns civil servants against partisan politics

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has warned civil servants in the state, particularly recently appointed permanent secretaries, tutors-general, and state statistician-general to insulate themselves, alongside their offices from partisan politics in the civil service.

He explained that the warning had become imperative toward ensuring efficient civil service and highly committed public servants across offices belonging to the government.

Akeredolu said that through a partisan politics-free civil service, workers would be committed in their dealings and that such would help in achieving the development projections set for the state.

Speaking on Wednesday during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed permanent secretaries, tutors-general, and state statistician-general, the governor said that it has become imperative for civil servants to serve without blemish in totally reforming the civil service.

According to him, in furtherance of our desire to protect this institution, we have ensured that the public service under our watch is not politicised.

“Keen observers and other stakeholders of the service will attest to the fact that, both in appointment and conduct of government business in general, we have strived to insulate the civil service from partisan politics.

“As I have often said, civil servants must leave partisan politics to politicians. No doubt, politicising the civil service will invariably kill morale, lower standards, and threaten productivity among other adverse effects,” he said.

Addressing the newly sworn-in appointees, Akeredolu charged them with the need to justify their appointment and work assiduously in moving the state forward through commitment and diligence to assigned duties.

“While rejoicing with you and your families on this occasion of your swearing-in, I must quickly remind you of the saying that, to whom much is given, much is required. We shall demand from you absolute loyalty and high sense of probity and accountability in discharging your responsibilities in your respective MDAs.

“Indeed, you must continually exhibit those qualities that qualified you for your appointment in the first instance. You must realise that, along with your colleagues, the burden of the public service is now on your shoulders. You are now key players in this task of delivering good governance to our people through effective service delivery at every level,” the governor said.