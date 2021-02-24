Akeredolu takes oath of office, begins second term

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sworn in as the governor of Ondo State for the second term of four years.

Akeredolu was sworn in alongside his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu, on Tuesday.

Akeredolu, the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected last October during the Ondo State governorship election.

The governor polled 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 195,791 votes.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who came a distant third, polled 69,127 votes.

Akeredolu won 15 of the 18 local governments to emerge winner of the election. He won Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, Akoko Southeast, Akure South, Ondo West, Ose, Ese-Odo, and Ilaje.

PDP’s Jegede won in three local governments – Ifedore, Akure North, and Akure South.

