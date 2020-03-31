Akeredolu signs public health regulations order over coronavirus 

By NewsDesk

The Ondo State Government has announced that it has signed into law the bill on Regulations for the good order, safety, security and public health of the State.

It explained that the rise in confirmed cases of the virus which led to different measures put in place by state governments and Federal government, especially movement restriction placed on Lagos, Ogun States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had necessitated the action taken by the state government to ensure safety of its people from the virus.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who signed the bill into law, said the regulations was in line with powers conferred on him by the Public Health Law, Cap. 124, Volume 3, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006, and pursuant to other Laws and enabling powers, adding that regulations can be cited as the Ondo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (COVID-19) (Emergency Prevention) Regulations, 2020.

The Governor, through a statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, maintained that all acts done prior to the commencement of these Regulations to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease, had been ratified, saying the purpose of the regulations is to prevent and contain the global pandemic within the local areas.

“In this regard, areas designated as part of the local area include the following: all the local government areas in Ondo State; all the area, including roads, bridges, pathways, waterways or anyway howsoever surrounding and circling the Akure Domestic Airport Complex, especially cargo and private wings; all the area, including roads, bridges, pathways, waterways or anyway howsoever surrounding the Ondo Deep Seaport under construction; all the jetties within the geographical boundaries of Ondo State; and all land, sea, lagoon, river and other entry points into Ondo State, within the meaning and intendment of Section 2 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.” the statement said.

He added the fourteen page Order of Regulations were split into nineteen sections with necessary sub-sections and each of the principal sections dealing with the following, among others: power over potentially infectious persons; restriction of movement; powers relating to events, gatherings and premises; power over conduct of trade and commercial activities; closure of public educational, vocational institutions within the local area and power relating to food, drugs other essential supply chain, hoarding and processing manipulation.

Others include transportation, storage, and disposal of the remains of persons infected with COVID-19; suspension of court proceedings; power to prohibit the transmission of false information as well as offences.

Akeredolu, however, enjoined the residents to take maximum advantage of the provisions to help government in its fight against coronavirus as the regulations are put in place to stem the spread of the pestilence.