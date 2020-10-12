Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu, Bello attribute Ondo Guber victory to teamwork

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, including Ondo, Lagos, and Kogi States, Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Yahaya Bello respectively have attributed the party victory during last weekend gubernatorial election in Ondo state to teamwork and resilience.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor and All Progressives Congress Candidate (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu, as winner of just concluded Ondo State Governorship election.

He defeated his main challenger and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, and his Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, to emerge winner.

The Ondo State Election Chief Returning Officer, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka, while announcing the result on Sunday at the INEC headquarters in Akure, said that Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to win Saturday’s governorship election.

“I hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the Ondo State election and that the election was conducted and the candidates received the following votes – Oluwarotimi Akeredolu got 292,830, Eyitayo Jegede got 195,791 and Agboola Ajayi got 69,127.

“That Oluwarotimi Akeredolu secured the highest number of votes among the 17 contestants. Moreover, he was expected to score 25 per cent in two-thirds of the state but he scored it across the 18 LGAs. Consequently, having satisfied the requirements of the law, I hereby declare Akeredolu as the winner and he is hereby returned elected,” he said.

Reacting to the victory, Akeredolu maintained that the victory was a testament to his popularity and the people’s resolve to allow him to consolidate on his achievement and complete ongoing infrastructural projects.

The incumbent who spoke shortly after he was announced as winner of the exercise by INEC, said that his victory could not be unconnected to teamwork among the APC family and that the commitment of stakeholders, both from APC-led states and Federal Government contributed to his re-election.

“I thank the Ondo people and I can assure you that this confidence reposed in us would not be thrown away, we will hold this as sacred trust to continue in our style of leadership which I believe this (re-election) is a validation to our style of leadership,” he said.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu noted that despite that the governor’s victory was deserving, teamwork among stakeholders and party stalwarts made it easier to emerge victorious during the exercise.

“As our brother Arakunrin has said, it is a win for all of us, from the entire leadership of our party, the President that has led from the front, the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, and all other person involved.

“You can see that it is the teamwork, it is not one person, it is everyone that has work together and the real winner at the end of the day are citizens of Ondo State because they have elected someone who is talk and do governor. We have all gone round and see it (his projects) and he is deserving. It is clear that the Ondo people know what is right and re-elects him to continue with his work,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also corroborating earlier claims, Bello said that Akeredolu’s victory reaffirmed his stance that APC was the party to beat and that public officials under the banner of APC were performers across board.

“We give glory to the Almighty for this Governor Akeredolu’s victory. It is teamwork and as you can see that our logo is a broom and it is evident that when we work together as one, it is difficult to be broken. This election simply proved APC is strong and united and we shall continue to win because APC governors and legislators are all performers,” the Governor said.