Akeredolu sacks Deputy Gov’s media aides, others

There are indications that the relationship between the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, may not be cordial anymore after Akeredolu suddenly terminated appointments of Ayedatiwa’s media aides as well as disbanded press crew attached to his office.

Akeredolu, to prevent under reportage of activities from the Deputy’s office, directed the ministry of Information and Orientation to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.

The governor terminated the aides appointment barely a week after returning from a three month foreign medical trip after he was diagnosed by medical experts of an ailment.

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

This development was made public through a statement released on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde.

According to the statement, All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

“They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

“Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth”.

