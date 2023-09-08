Akeredolu resumes office after 3months foreign medical trip

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has resume work, after returning to the country from his three months foreign medical vacation.

Upon his return, Akeredolu convened a meeting with key stakeholders from Ondo State in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, where he landed and .

During the meeting on Friday, he formally handed over his resumption letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, and also provided a copy to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who were both present during the meeting.

Akeredolu, who returned to the country yesterday, disclosed that he was healthy and would complete his tenure as well as hand over to the next administration.

Akeredolu said: ”I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today. God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory.

“I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much. God has done what the majority of our people wanted. Majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with House of Assembly members here. We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete for my full tenure in office.

“I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

Akeredolu, who also met with members of the State Executive Council, informed them that he had presented his letter of resumption to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly as stipulated by the law.

He thanked the Executive Council members led by his deputy, for their prayers and the good work they had carried out while he was away on medical vacation.

The Governor emphasised: “We are now back, and we give God all the glory. I have to let members of the House of Assembly know first that we have returned. As of today, I’m back as Governor of Ondo State. We thank God that I am alive and here. It’s your prayers that have kept us here. The office of the Governor has resumed full work.”

The Governor thanked the people of Ondo State for their ceaseless prayers and support during his recovery process.

He assured the people of his administration’s unwavering commitment to the progress and development of the state.

Other stakeholders present at the meeting included members of the State Executive Council, National Assembly members; led by Jide Ipinsagba; and Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee, led by the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

Other were: Youth groups, led by the Ondo APC Youth Leader, Olawande Ayo Wisdom; Former Local Government Chairmen, led by Augustine Oloruntogbe; and members of the Foundation of Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO).

The wife of the Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, also joined the Governor to receive the FOWOSO members.

The Speaker, speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, expressed gratitude for the safe return of the Governor, stating that the Governor’s return to the country is a prayer answered.

Akeredolu also held meetings with members of the National Assembly, including Senator representing Ondo North, Jide Ipinsagba; Members of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose, Timehin Adelegbe; Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Donald Ojogo, Idanre/Ifedore, Festus Akingbaso; Okitipupa/Irele, Jimi Odimayo and Akoko South West/South East, Gboyega Adefarati.

