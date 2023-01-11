Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet, redeploys three commissioners

As part of measures to improve efficiency in governance, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has reshuffled the cabinet, redeploying three commissioners to various ministries in the state.

Those affected by the redeployment were the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akinwumi Sowore; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, Lola Fagbemi; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Amidu Takuro.

In the minor reshuffle, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sowore moves to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, while the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Takuro moves to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, announced the development through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday and stressed that the redeployment takes immediate effect.

Olatunde, who described the redeployment as minor, noted that the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives Services, Fagbemi, was moved to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to the statement, Governor Akeredolu said the reshuffle was informed by the need to improve service delivery and strengthen the collaboration among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in government.

“The Governor charged the Commissioners to continue to work in line with the Redeemed Agenda and the “One Administration” mantra of his administration”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

