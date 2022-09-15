Akeredolu loses 90yrs old mother to brief illness

The Governor, Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has announced the death of his 90 years old mother, Grace Akeredolu, after a brief illness.

Akeredolu disclosed that his mother, who he described as an adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, died peacefully in her sleep.

Through a statement released on his official social media handle, on Thursday, the governor disclosed that burial arrangements would be announced soon by the family.

He further expressed regrets over her death and that the family is condoled knowing that she rested in God.

“My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep.

“Though saddened by the departure of Maami, the one Abiyamo we knew, we are consoled with the knowledge that, even as she transits to eternity, she will be guided by the strong hands of the angels of the light in which she dwelt during her eventful and fruitful sojourn on the terrestrial plane. Maami rest in perfect peace. Burial announcement will be made by the family.” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

