Akeredolu left Akure for Ibadan over accommodation challenges- Aide

Amid controversies over Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s decision to leave the State House in Akure and relocate to his private home in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, the governor’s Special Adviser on Special Duty and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, has disclosed that accommodation challenges made the governor take the step.

Odebowale added that due to Akeredolu‘s state of health, he needs a better apartment to carry out his task of marshalling the affairs of the South-West state.

He stated that the governor had being working daily remotely and has not stayed idle since returning to the country after his medical trip abroad.

The governor’s decision to leave Akure for Ibadan has caused ripples within the state with the youths of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) issuing an ultimatum to the governor to return.

Responding to complaints during a television programme on Tuesday, he said: “Aketi came back in September. Where he used to stay – the Presidential Lodge built for the visiting president at that time Olusegun Obasanjo – is a two-bedroom apartment.

“Now, he is back. He cannot occupy that place again. The Old Governor’s Office – the Governor’s Lodge built by the previous administration is now the office of the investment outlet called the ODIPA. That’s the office.

“So, the governor has been managing a two-bedroom apartment for six years. But his current state of health would not permit him to pretend that all is well. He would need all the things for him to recover properly. That’s why the new place that is being arranged for him is almost completed.”

He wondered why critics want his principal back in the state, maintaining that governance has been going on smoothly despite Akeredolu not being physically present within the state.

“When they say they want to see Aketi, do they want to see him at the site so that he would be carrying cement or following workmen? What exactly? The civil servants have been paid all their salaries. Aketi has been signing laws since he came back,” he maintained.

