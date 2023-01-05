Akeredolu imposes 24-hour indefinite curfew on troubled Ondo community

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area, following clashes between youth groups in the state.

Akeredolu has also deployed security agencies to the community for enforcement of the directives and to restore peace as well as harmony in Ikare Akoko.

He noted that the curfew would allow the security agencies apprehend the hoodlums responsible for the unrest that had crippled activities within the communities.

As gathered, before the curfew, the two youth groups had been attacking each other with casualties recorded and property worth millions of naira destroyed, after a new year carnival turned bloody in the state.

Akeredolu’s curfew was announced through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, to newsmen on Thursday, after reviewing the clashes recorded in the community.

According to the statement read, “A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, with immediate effect.

“The decision was made at the State Security Council meeting chaired by the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by the Government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite to rein-in their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash. For emphasis, Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice.”

