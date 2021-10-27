Akeredolu double security around Ondo prisons

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has begun to double security and provide other protective measures around correctional homes to forestall any possible attacks on the custodial facilities across the state.

Akeredolu said that the move was taken in view of the disturbing trend of incessant attacks on correctional homes across neighbouring states, particularly in Oyo state where gunmen attacked Abolongo prison last weekend.

The governor, through a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, has also mandated the State Command of the Nigeria Police to take adequate measures to secure all custodial facilities within the state.

He, meanwhile, urged residents to equally be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their respective environments to law enforcement agencies in Ondo.

These moves, The Guild gathered, were part of the decisions reached by Southwest Governors during their meeting held in Lagos where issues affecting the region were discussed extensively.

The statement reads in part: “This latest variant of insecurity calls for concern, especially as contiguous States like Kogi and Ekiti as well as Oyo have suffered similar ordeal in what appears to be well-coordinated breaches aimed at achieving a common goal: setting free crime suspects, particularly those with gang identities.

“In Ondo State, there are several of such suspects standing trial in respect of cases of the alleged murder, kidnapping, rape, and destruction of farmlands. The most celebrated of such suspects are those standing trial in the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of our Elderstatesman, Pa Ruben Fasonranti.

“While the Southwest Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun has demonstrated considerable capacity in tackling insecurity, it is pertinent that the Nigeria Police authority, especially the State Command, deploys more men to secure Correctional Homes in the State”.

