Akeredolu defeats seven contenders, emerges APC guber candidate in Ondo

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has emerged the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) after defeating seven other contenders in the keenly contested gubernatorial primary.

Akeredolu, who is the incumbent polled a total 2,725 votes to emerge the party’s flagbearer, while aspirants Olusola Oke and lsaacs Kekemeke came second and third with 262 and 19 votes respectively.

Over 3,127 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state voted in the election which held at International Event Centre, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Meanwhile, out of the aspirants vying for the party ticket, only eight contested the election after four stepped down and endorsed the incumbent governor for second term of four years in office.

The aspirants who contested yesterday include the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Oke, Olayide Adelami, Isaacs Kekemeke, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Bukola Adetula.

Others who stepped down for Akeredolu include aspirants lfe Oyedele, Dr Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.