Akeredolu commends Sanwo-Olu, others over N75m donation to Owo attack victims

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterparts, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and the Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for donating no fewer than N75 million to Owo church attack victims.

The Governors were said to have announced the donation of N25m each, totaling N75m for the victims of the attack.

Also, the Governors disclosed that the region would soon meet to take a position to further consolidate and improve security architecture in the zone.

Through a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo, Richard Olatunde on Tuesday, in Akure, Abiodun said that the attack was not just on the good people of Owo and Ondo State but the entire people of the South-West region.

“We have come this morning to commiserate with His Excellency and the good people of Owo and of course, Ondo State by extension. On behalf of our families and poeple and governments of Ogun, Kwara and the Lagos States on the very dastardly event that happened on the 5th of June, 2022, at the Catholic church in Owo.” he said.

According to the governor, one wonders if there is a particular reason this attack was launched in your hometown of Owo and that they are deeply pained and saddened by the event.

On his part, Akeredolu thanked the Governors for their solidarity and described their visit as not just symbolic but important.

As gathered, the Governors were in the state to pay condolence visit to Governor Akeredolu over the June 5th, 2022 terror attack in Owo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

