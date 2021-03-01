Akederolu appoints new media aide, retains CoS

Barely a week after been sworn in for a second term of four years in office, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a new media aide and retained his Chief of Staff.

The governor approved the appointment of Unique FM staff, Olabode Richard, as his Chief Press Secretary and retained Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff.

Akederolu, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Kunle Adebayo, said that the appointment was to ensure the governor hit the ground running in serving the electorates that trusted him with the mandate.

He explained that Ale was a retired permanent secretary while Richard is a practicing Broadcast journalist in the state and that the appointment takes immediate effect.

The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively.

Akeredolu was last Wednesday sworn in as the governor of Ondo State for the second term of four years. Akeredolu was sworn in alongside his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected last October during the Ondo State governorship election.

The governor polled 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 195,791 votes. The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who came a distant third, polled 69,127 votes.

Akeredolu won 15 of the 18 local governments to emerge winner of the election. He won Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Northwest, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, Akoko Southeast, Akure South, Ondo West, Ose, Ese-Odo, and Ilaje. PDP’s Jegede won in three local governments – Ifedore, Akure North, and Akure South.

In his inaugural speech, Akeredolu said that contrary to what was obtainable during second term of elected governors, his administration would not rest on his oars and that all hands would be on deck in achieving inclusive development of the state.

According to him, I shall continue with more vigour to justify the trust earned by our administration. We shall, God willing, continue to serve in the best interest of the people. Their welfare will be the central focus under my leadership.

”The second term, for us, is not a time for relaxation. We are not under any illusion that it will be easy. We are, however, ready to proceed on the journey with renewed enthusiasm and vigour.

”Though we are yet to reach the set goal, we are confident that this administration is on the right path. We will not depart from the trodden path which has earned us affection and deep reverence for the citizenry,” he said.