Ajimobi urges Oyo APC members to sheathe sword, reconcile ahead 2023

By News Desk

After assessing circumstances that led to his defeat at 2019 senatorial election, Oyo State former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has urged members of All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelves their grievances and unite to rescue the state from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

While appealing that they shelve their grievances, he attributed reasons for defeats suffered by APC during the last poll on internal rancour.

Ajimobi, in his New Year message signed by his Spokesman, Bolaji Tunji , further reiterated his commitment and support for the party noting that as humans we are bound to offend one another.

“Our reconciliation is still ongoing and positive steps have been made. We should eschew the bitterness of the past and forgive. Some people offended me and I offended some people too. But in the spirit of true reconciliation, we should forgive one another and allow the past to end with 2019. Let us chat a new course of love and reconciliation for ourselves and the party in 2020”. All our actions and activities should be geared towards strengthening our party”, he added.

Meanwhile, the former governor said Nigerians should continue to place their trust in the administration of President Buhari and his team as they are capable of ensuring the remarkable economic turn around that all Nigerians envisage.

Ajimobi noted that the administration has set the tone for the revamping of the socio-economic situation in the country through policies and projects embarked upon at the inception of the administration.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the love of the nation burns brightly in the heart of the President and he is determined to ensure that legacies that would stand the test time are emplaced in the country.”

“We have seen some of the giant strides of the administration in areas of infrastructure especially transportation and power. Roads are being constructed across the country, rail lines are also being laid. These are ways of further opening up the economy. The administration however needs our support. As a great leader, it is about taking the people to where they ought to be and not where they want to be, it may look difficult now but we shall all smile at the end of the day”.