Ajimobi becomes APC acting national chairman after Oshiomhole’s suspension

Hours after the Appeal Court upheld the suspension of Edo State former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has named Oyo state ex-governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as its acting national chairman.

APC stated that obi’s appointment was said to have been made by the party to prevent any possible vacuum in its administration as the date for gubernatorial primaries to select who becomes APC standard bearer draws near.

In a statement by APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, it hinted that Ajimobi will remain in the position pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court had earlier upheld Oshiomhole’s disqualification, as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after affirming that the ex-Edo governor’s suit before it lack adequate merit.

It said: “Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South and shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”, the NWC added.