Ajaero turned down police invitation to secure court injunction- LP

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, of delaying appearance before the Nigerian Police to avoid questioning and prosecution through court injunction.

The party faction further alleged that Ajaero has prepared N200 million to bribe the judges, in order to obtain injunctions that will prevent his prosecution by the police.

Allegations against Ajaero came after turning down the police invitation after being linked to funding of terrorism operations across the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, made the allegations through a statement released on Thursday to The Guild.

According to the statement, “The attention of Labour party leadership has been drawn to an unconfirmed clandestine move by the embattled President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Com Joe Ajaero to immediately procured an interim order before Wednesday 29th August 2024 from federal high court restraining the IGP from arresting , detaining and issuing any further letter of invitation on his alleged Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrimes

“This unconstitutional attempt by Com Joe Ajaero was been facilitated by some lawyers who are armed with a massive and unprecedented amount of cash donated to them by enemies of democracy in order to stall and put on hold perpetually the police interview, interrogation and possible arraignment of Joe Ajaero once he is found culpable

“The unconfirmed source also rumored that over two hundred million (N200m) Naira has been raised by some political enemies of Nigeria and democracy assassins to bribe any willing judge within the federal high court jurisdiction located in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt division so as to set a stage for a destructive strike that will be called by Joe Ajaero military wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress to disrupt , ignite economy crisis and destabilize our country

“Labour party wishes to put the highly respected Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Hon Justice John Terhemba Tsoho on the red alert so to prevent any form of compromise between those Joe Ajaero Lawyers and any justices of the Federal High Court

“Labour party further wish to advise Com Joe Ajaero to surrender himself to the police and shed more light on those allegations rather than allowing any disgruntled individual to deceive him that, his status as president of NLC has conferred immunity on him against prosecution and that he is above the Law

“Further more,we hereby urges all our respected justices of the Federal High Court not to allow themselves to be used as an agent of destabilization of our present democracy over the cruel, inordinate ambitions and expansionist agenda of Joe Ajaero to ignite Civil unrest in Nigeria and force an unconstitutional change of Government

“Finally, Labour party also want to put the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the 36 states Governors on a red alert about a syndicated and coordinated plans by the NLC military wing to disrupt workers activities all over the country in order to give our country a bad image before the international community”.