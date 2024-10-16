Aiyedatiwa promises better infrastructure for Ondo communities improvement

Ahead of the November 16th Ondo gubernatorial election, the State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to upgrade infrastructures that will improve the standard of living in the state if re-elected.



The Ondo state governor, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), also pledged to prioritize economic growth through strategic initiatives that address the yearning and aspirations of citizens across the state.



Aiyedatiwa made the promise during the APC gubernatorial campaign kick-off on Wednesday, which took place at the Southern Senatorial District, Odigbo Local Government Area, assured residents that his administration if re-elected, will double efforts to ensure better welfare for workers and address security challenges preventing farmers from accessing their farmlands.



“The best is yet to come, after the election, Ondo State will witness unprecedented transformation,” he said.



While addressing the large gathering of supporters, party faithful, and undecided electorates, Aiyedatiwa assured farmers from Odigbo LGA of his commitment to their welfare and aiding farm production to reduce food shortage.



The governor disclosed that after the election, he would be holding a crucial meeting with farmers to discuss its policies and programs for the agricultural sector.



The APC candidate promised to construct roads that would facilitate the efficient transportation of farm products, bolstering agricultural growth and economic development.