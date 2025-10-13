Aiyedatiwa pays N1.4B gratuity to Ondo retirees

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has flagged off the payment of ₦1.4 billion in gratuities to local government and primary school retirees who left service in 2014, continuing his administration’s effort to clear the backlog of pension arrears.

The payment follows the settlement of similar gratuity arrears for the 2011, 2012, and 2013 batches in the past year.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Akure on Monday, Aiyedatiwa described the initiative as a moral obligation and a continuation of the structured bulk payment system he introduced while serving as Deputy Governor.

He explained that the disbursement followed his administration’s structured payment process, which uses the year of exit from public service as the sole qualification criterion, to ensure fairness, transparency and predictability.

“We started saving gradually when I was Deputy Governor. Now that we are fully in charge, we will continue. Today, we are exiting 2014, and very soon we’ll clear 2015 and beyond,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the administration has prioritized the welfare of pensioners, adding that the bulk payments and a flat ₦30,000 upward pension review are part of efforts to cushion the effect of economic hardship on retirees.

The Governor maintained that timely gratuity and pension payments are not achievements but constitutional and moral duties owed to senior citizens who served the state diligently.

Speaking further, he announced that the next of kin of three deceased local government workers, who lost their lives in an accident while on official duty, would receive cheques for their terminal benefits.

The governor also commended the cooperation between the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Local Government Pension Transitional Department, describing their partnership as vital to the success of the state’s pension initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of Service, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adeniran Ikuomola, commended the governor for his compassion and prioritisation of pensioners’ welfare despite other pressing developmental needs.

“First, I must thank God for our parents here today. Most of them retired about 11 years ago, and most will be around 70 years or above. On behalf of everyone in the service, I thank the Governor for bringing them together and paying their gratuities.

“Mr Governor has his choice. He could have used ₦1.4 billion for other things, but he chose to prioritise the elderly. What you are doing today is not just for those retired officers but for all of us still in the service, and for the people of the state, because it has a multiplier effect”, he said.

Ikuomola urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely, pay attention to their health, and enrol in the state’s Contributory Health Scheme, adding that doing so would help them manage their resources better.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, praised the governor for introducing the pension savings initiative during his tenure as Deputy Governor, noting that it has made regular savings for gratuity payments possible.

The Chairman of the National Union of Pensioners (NUP), Johnson Osunyemi, who spoke on behalf of the pensioners, lauded the governor for restoring dignity to retirees and rekindling their hope.