Aiyedatiwa pardons 40 inmates amid 60th birthday celebration

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has extended the hand of mercy to 40 convicts, as part of the activities to mark his 60th birthday and first year after assuming office as the first citizen of the state.

As gathered, the decision was part of the governor’s commitment to rehabilitation of inmates and the transformative power of second chances.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to him, the move followed recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy and underscored the governor’s dedication to fostering a justice system that prioritises reform over retribution.

Among the fortunate beneficiaries, 15 convicts will experience the profound relief of outright release effective from January 12, 2025.

In a further demonstration of mercy, several death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment, while others will see their terms of incarceration reduced, thereby nurturing renewed hope for reintegration into society.

The announcement was made by Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who also chairs the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

It is noteworthy that Governor Aiyedatiwa chose to forgo his birthday celebrations in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi (Tuykana), who died last weekend.

Dr. Ajulo remarked, “The Council’s deliberations were enriched by insights from correctional authorities, legal experts, and esteemed community members, focusing on the nature of the offenses, duration of incarceration, age, health, and behaviour of the inmates.”

