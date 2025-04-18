Aiyedatiwa okays N10bn for Akure-Idanre road expansion, others

The Ondo State Government has approved the dualisation of the Akure-Idanre road, to prevent accident and reduce travel time movement of motorists from the state capital to Idanre as well as other parts of the state.

This was one of the key decisions taken by the government during the executive council meeting chaired by the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In addition to the road project, the EXCO approved major renovation works and construction projects across all technical colleges, Unity Secondary Schools, and selected secondary schools in the state.

Some of the approved projects include the renovation of male and female hostels at Unity Secondary Schools in Epinmi Akoko and Owo, and the construction of four classroom blocks at A.U.D. Akungba Akoko and Idanre High School, Alade.

Other projects include the renovation of SS1 block at Unity Secondary School, Owo; construction of a perimeter fence at Ejioba High School, Oba Ile, Akure North; and renovation of six classroom blocks at African Church Comprehensive High School, Alagbaka, Akure.

The list continues with the renovation of the Science Laboratory block at Ekimogun Grammar School, Bolorunduro, Ondo; construction of classroom blocks at Ikoya Grammar School, Okitipupa; Community High School, Ode Mahin; Laje Grammar School, Atijire; and Igi Moni Community Girls School, Ebute-Ipare in Ilaje Local Government.

Also approved was the renovation of selected buildings and new constructions in all technical colleges in the state under the Board for Adult, Technical and Vocational Education (BATVE).

Additional projects approved by the council include the construction of the Omuro International Market at Ode-Ugbo, a concrete sedimentation tank at Aboto, and concrete landing walkways in various communities in Ilaje and Ese Odo LGAs.

The council also approved the upgrading and vertical enhancement of Fasoranti Park, Alagbaka, Akure; supply of laboratory equipment to the Quality Control Department of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; and the construction of 32 terraced four-bedroom apartments at Alagbaka, Akure.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, said the first phase of the project will cover 10 kilometres from the Arakale/Oke Aro Junction to KM 10 along the Akure-Idanre road.

This development fulfils one of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s campaign promises to improve road infrastructure and enhance connectivity between major towns in the state.