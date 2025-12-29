Aiyedatiwa kicks off APC e-registration exercise in Ondo

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has launched the All Progressives Congress (APC) electronic membership registration exercise, describing it as a decisive step to strengthen the party’s structure, credibility, and future planning.

The governor said the initiative would help standardise party records, promote equality among members, and ensure that every registered member operates within the same verified framework. He added that he is personally monitoring the process to guarantee its success.

He stressed that technology, education, and information and communication technology now drive modern economies and institutions, noting that political parties must also adopt digital tools to remain relevant, organised, and effective in managing internal affairs.

Aiyedatiwa made the remarks on Monday while inaugurating the APC e-registration training exercise at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Hall, Akure, explaining that the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s long-standing vision, even before his emergence as President.

“This exercise is very important for our party, and not just for the party, but for the leader of our party, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

He urged party officials to mobilise participation through persuasion rather than coercion, and to ensure that new members, as well as those previously registered manually, are captured before the exercise closes on January 31, 2026, giving officials about 33 to 34 days to complete the process.

National Vice Chairman of the APC, South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, said the e-registration was designed to deliver verifiable national membership data, strengthen internal democracy, support congresses and primaries, and enable members to become regular and financial stakeholders.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Legislative Matters and Party Affairs, Babatunde Kolawole, commended Aiyedatiwa for mobilising resources to ensure the programme’s success, adding that the exercise would eliminate phantom entries, improve transparency, and create a credible technology-driven database.