Aiyedatiwa, Fintiri pardon 119 Ondo, Adamawa inmates

In celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his Adamawa counterpart, Umaru Fintiri, have pardoned 119 inmates serving various sentences in the states’ correctional facilities.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that Aiyedatiwa, under the prerogative of mercy’ granted pardons to 117 inmates while Fintiri pardoned two inmates.

They granted the pardon through statements released by their media aides on Tuesday amid celebration of the 64th independence anniversary of the country in their states.

In a statement by Aiyedatiwa, his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the initiative aligns with Sections 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The governor explained that among the beneficiaries were 19 inmates who will be released outright, while others on death row will be commuted to prison terms.

He added that others with specified jail terms will see their sentences reduced to facilitate their reintegration into society.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, who chaired the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, said the council meticulously evaluated each application, ensuring adherence to established guidelines while considering various factors.

In Adamawa, Fintiri identified the two inmates, who received the pardon, as Chai Yerima and Mohammed Bapeto, who were serving sentences at the Yola Old Medium Security Custodial Centre and Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jada.

Meanwhile, the governor urged the freed individuals to take the opportunity for personal reform and to become productive members of society.