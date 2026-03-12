Aiyedatiwa faults Appeal court judgement stopping re-election plans

The Governor of Ondo State, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the judgement of a Federal High Court barring him from recontesting governorship election as an unnecessary distraction, insisting that he had never declared interest in contesting another governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa said the public had been misled by various narratives circulating on social media, stressing that he had not at any time indicated an intention to run in another election.

He stated this during a virtual interview on Thursday while responding to the judgement on popular television.

According to him, there is currently no timetable for any governorship election in the state, and he has taken no step suggesting such an ambition.

“I would like to start with just clarifying a bit of sanity as regards to this matter. Let me establish some truth so that the general public can have a better understanding of what has been and what is now. A lot has been said on social media and there are a lot of misconceptions and opinions trying to distort the truth.

“But the truth is that I have never at any time declared to anybody that I am going to contest an election. I have said this about a year ago. It is not time for any governorship election in this state.

“There is no timetable. There is no sign of any election and I have not expressed interest at any time that I am going to run for the office of the governor again because it is not yet time,” he said.

The governor also clarified that he did not approach the court to seek eligibility to contest any election, explaining that the case was initiated by other individuals seeking clarification on his eligibility.

Governor Aiyedatiwa maintained that the legal battle would not distract him from focusing on governance and delivering on the promises he made to the people of Ondo State.

“I don’t feel any form of distraction. I feel good and I will continue doing my work for the good people of Ondo State. I want to fulfil the promises that I made during my campaign and ensure that I deliver,” he said.

Responding to questions on whether he had ever considered contesting another election, the governor said his focus remained on delivering on the fresh mandate he recently secured.

“I had an election. I completed the tenure of my late principal and I contested the election which I won on November 16 2024 It is still fresh. I have never thought about any other election other than delivering on the fresh mandate that has been given to me,” he said.

He acknowledged that he was aware of constitutional provisions regarding tenure for deputies who complete the tenure of their principals but insisted he had not begun to consider any future contest.

“You have to take things step by step even though I am aware of the constitutional provisions that say a deputy who completes the tenure of his principal can only continue one more time.

“I also know that the law talks about a Nigerian having the right to contest for the same position a maximum of two times which is eight years. Those provisions are there but I have not even gone into that thinking because the election is still fresh,” he added.

The governor also denied allegations that he was pushing political opponents out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State. He said politics thrives on numbers and insisted he was instead encouraging more people to join the party.

“It is not possible because politics is a game of numbers. Rather I want more people to join our party, the APC. Some people may have different interests but the party is so big that you cannot drive anybody away,” he said.

The governor also dismissed suggestions of a rift with the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stating that both of them remain members of the same political family.

“The young man you mentioned, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, I don’t have any issue with him. If you ask him, he will tell you he does not have any issue with me. Politics is laden with interest and people have different interests, so sometimes you see push and pull,” he said.

He also dismissed claims linking the death of some individuals during the APC congress in the state to internal party disputes.

According to him, the incident was related to issues within the National Union of Road Transport Workers and not directly connected to the congress.

The governor further explained that he had expanded the number of stakeholders participating in party meetings since assuming office.

He said he inherited a structure where only 10 stakeholders from each local government attended meetings but later expanded it to ensure greater inclusivity.

“When I came on board as governor, I inherited a list of 10 members from each local government for stakeholders’ meetings.

“I expanded it to 20 per local government and later increased it to 30. Today we have 60 stakeholders per local government attending meetings every quarter.

“That is about 1,080 members. So where is the claim that people are being driven away? I am bringing more people into the party,” he said.

On whether he would challenge the Federal High Court judgement, the governor said he had not yet seen the details of the ruling and would consult his lawyers before deciding on the next step.

“The judgement delivered by the Federal High Court in Akure is a judgement of the court. I have not seen the details. I only heard about it.

“My lawyers will look at it and if there is room for seeking further interpretation they will advise. I cannot say yes or no for now,” he said.

He noted that the judicial system provides several levels of adjudication, including the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

According to him, the Supreme Court remains the final authority on constitutional matters.

“This is the first time this kind of case is happening in the constitution of Nigeria. We must look at it carefully so that there will be an authority on the matter for the future,” he said.

The governor also clarified reports that his lawyers had already filed an appeal, explaining that the appeal related to earlier preliminary objections during the proceedings and not the judgement delivered by the court.

“The appeal that was filed earlier was not about today’s judgement. It was about preliminary objections when certain rulings were made earlier by the presiding judge,” he explained.

He reiterated that the constitution remains the guiding framework for governance and that its interpretation rests with the judiciary.

“My view is as stated in the constitution. The constitution is the ground rule and the interpretation lies in the hands of the judiciary. I am not a lawyer. Those saddled with the responsibility will interpret it,” he said.