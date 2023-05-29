AIT owner, Dokpesi, passes on @ 71 after prolong ailments

The founder of Daar Communication Dr. Raymond Dokpsesi, has been confirmed dead after battling with an underlying ailments for several months.

As gathered, the family members of the media entrepreneur were already preparing for his 72nd birthday scheduled for October.

He was confirmed dead by family members on Monday after medical experts pronounced him dead.

In a statement released by his son, Raymond Dokpesi (JNR), the family described his demise as a huge loss to them.

According to the statement, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course”, the family added.

It would be recalled that the deceased survived COVID-19 after he contacted the virus and quarantined at the isolation centre.

