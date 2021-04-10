Aisha’s criticism of my government good for democracy- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed reasons for his decision not to caution the first lady, Aisha, whenever he criticizes his administrative style in the country, saying, it is good for democracy.

Buhari added that her voice and strict defence of women, children and the vulnerable in society has helped in improving the lives of Nigerians.

The president noted that the book that was written by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Hajo Sani for the first lady titled: “Aisha Buhari – Being Different”, further indicated her own style of leadership.

In the foreword of his wife’s book, Buhari hailed Aisha for the 50 years milestone and described her as the defender of the vulnerable and voiceless in the country.

Buhari stressed that the efforts and determination of the first lady to help Nigerians and making the country better has made her a worthy partner for him.

He said: “Aisha as the world has come to know her is kind-hearted; this made her transitioning into philanthropy and humanitarianism easy when she became First Lady. Her protective mien also translates to the special energy she exerts when women, children, and vulnerable people are abused. I have observed with keen interest as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights.

“Her programme, Future Assured, has provided her with a special vehicle to actualize her dreams: reaching the poor, sick and underprivileged families to improve their wellbeing, sometimes in remote areas, especially Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“The stance she has taken in defence of women in our society across our rich ethnic diversity also ranks very high amongst her passing. This plays a significant role in her ability to organize and coordinate like-minded people around a singular agenda.

“All these have added impetus to the effort of the government in improving lives of Nigerians through a more robust economy and a nation worthy of our love and pride.

“She has therefore been a worthy partner and a beacon for some of the good things that Nigerians have come to identify with our government,” he said.