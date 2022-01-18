Aisha Buhari tasks APC on greater women representation

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, has tasked women of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to adopt new strategies to ensure more women representation and participation in decision making processes in the country.

Buhari said that there was a need for women to be more represented especially in strategic places where decisions were made concerning the country, adding that women should also contribute to that decision making processes through strong representation.

While speaking to newsmen Yesterday, when she received the Vice-President of Liberia Jewel Taylor, who was in Nigeria to participate in the two-day maiden edition of APC National Progressive Women Conference billed to hold on Jan.18 in Abuja, she stressed the need for stakeholders to support the efforts of the Nigerian women towards realising their demand for increased participation in politics.

She said that the APC need to adopt sustainable strategies which will offer women particularly opportunities to participate in politics and be better represented in elective positions.

“We need to adopt better strategies to maximise our chances of having a reasonable numbers of elective positions and other opportunities for our women folk.We also need to support each other as women to better our chances’’ she said.

The first lady further expressed optimism that the forthcoming conference would provide platform where stakeholders would discuss and share ideas to chat a new course for greater women empowerment and participation in decision making of the governing party.

“Women need to be encourage to participate more in politics and the country needs our participation.It is, therefore, necessary to look forward on how best we can work together to unite women in the forthcoming campaigns ahead of 2023 elections.” she added.

On her part, Howard-Taylor, stated that the need for women to be at the decision making organs in the society was to push for more resource allocations to women empowerment, maternal and child health, adding that Buhari should use her position as President of African First Ladies Peace Mission to sensitise and mobilise women across the region towards achieving a greater women inclusion in politics.

As gathered, the Conference which is themed “One Voice: Women Uniting for Progress.” is scheduled to hold on Jan. 18, is to deliberate on several issues including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for women in governance.

The conference is expected to feature over 1,000 women from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The participants will brainstorm on ways to strengthen women political rights, address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

