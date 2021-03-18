Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after six month absence

Report on Interest
By The Guild

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has returned to Nigeria after allegedly spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As gathered, the first lady had quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married last September to Muhammad Shaaban.

It would be recalled that the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, had parried questions demanding her boss’s whereabouts during an interview on television.

MORE DETAILS LATER

 

