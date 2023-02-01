Aisha Buhari backs El-Rufai on Villa’s cabal working against Tinubu

Following the Kaduna State Governor, Nasru El-Rufai, claims that some elements within the Presidency were working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to lose 2023 election, President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has backed El-Rufai’s allegations that cabal was doing everything to ensure the ruling party does not return to the office.

Buhari’s body language after reposting a video of El-Rufai’s Wednesday Channels interview on her Instagram account indicated that the wife of the president is not with the cabal who were said to have been doing everything to ensure Tinubu and APC lose the 2023 presidential election.

Although, the wife of the president refuse to caption her post just as she disabled comment sections on the social media handle, but, her hashtag #Longlivethe federalrepublicofNigera, indicated that there was a lot to be said, even though she chose to off her microphone on the matter rocking APC.

From a source working with wife of the president, she claimed that a lot is not well with APC, particularly from those in the presidency who were skeptical about their fate once Buhari’s tenure is over and that the caucus of the cabal, want to do everything to jeopardize chances of the ruling party in 2023.

The source, whose name is being withheld due to the sensitivity of the matter, claimed that the wife of the president had on several occasions raised alarm against the cabal who have continued frustrating the system, to suit their personal interest similar to their plot against APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Kassim Shetimma.

She stated that Aisha Buhari want to ensure that her husband leave a good legacy after his tenure elapse but the cabal was always trying to outsmart the immediate family of the president by manipulating Buhari’s decisions on both national matters and party affairs.

The president’s wife’s aide noted that the element in Aso Rock had on several occasions denied her boss access to Villa affairs even on issues concerning the first family as well as those that can, directly and indirectly, mother and children as well as the entire Nigerians.

She explained that her boss’ position on El-Rufai’s interview showed her yearning over the years on how some powerfuls in the villa have been frustrating efforts to make Nigeria better and that all their actions were for individual interests.

According to her, the video repost on Aisha Buhari’s social media accounts indicates that she is not in support of the current state of activities in the Villa. And all efforts to get the cabal to turn a new leaf and work for the benefit of the public did not yield any result.

“My boss, you will recall, had made many public comments, expressing her displeasure over issues affecting the development of the country. And after this comment, the cabal sees her as one that is against them in actualizing their desired interests.

“Meanwhile, her stance is not that but to ensure the country becomes better for everyone living in it irrespective of their status in the country because doing such would make everyone understand that they are equal before the government.

“So, you see that video was just another way for her to draw the public’s attention to the actions of the cabal who have taken over activities at the Presidential Villa with the major aim of suiting their personal interest.

Aisha Buhari’s post came hours after El-Rufai exposed the activities of the cabal in the presidency and their plans to ensure that Tinubu does not become Buhari’s successor during the upcoming election.

The Kaduna state’s governor noted that the president was surrounded by people that were only interested in their personal gains and not working for the APC to remain in office after Buhari’s tenure elapsed.

