Aisha Buhari advises total lockdown as Nigeria records first coronavirus death

By Idowu Abdullahi,

As Nigeria records its first death to the coronavirus, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has advised total lock-down of the country over the global pandemic, saying that only through a total shut down would the nation be positioned to successfully fight and overcome the deadly viral infection.

According to Aisha, the death of the former Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, due to coronavirus, was a milestone which the country had hit signifying need for increased mesaures to halt further spread of the infection amongst the people.

The first lady explained that it was not ideal for schools to be shutdown while parents were still allowed to go about their daily business unhindered, noting that such parents could be exposed to the highly contagious disease and proceed to take it home where their vulnerable children could also become infected, thus, exacerbating spread of the virus.

Making her opinion known through a tweet on her official twitter handle, @aishambuhari, on Monday, she commended the move by State governors to shut schools due to the coronavirus threat, and urged that further action needed to be taken to ensure that all adults were also encouraged to stay at home until the global pandemic was over.

Aisha warned that the school closures would be counterproductive if total lock-down procedures were not activated in the country, and that total isolation was necessary for Nigeria to win the fight against the deadly viral infection within its borders.