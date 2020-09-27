Airports, banks, others to shut down operations during labour protest

The Organised Labour in Lagos State has said that operations of all sectors including aviation, banks and others would be shut when workers take to the streets to protest on Monday (tomorrow) over hike in fuel price and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

It explained that the move had become imperative as part of measures to send strong signal to the Fedeeal Government through the all encompassing industrial action scheduled to commence in another 24 hours in the state.

The Deputy Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Amaechi Asogwuni, said that the Nigerian workers were ready to contribute its own quota to the development of democracy and democratic ethos across the country.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday in Lagos ahead of the strike, Asogwuni, enjoined business owners to augment NLC resolve and ensure that their workers join the industrial action to express dissatisfaction over the apex government decision on fuel and electricity.

“No airport will be in operation in Nigeria; banks are not expected to function, so no business owners should risk himself for Nigerian workers have taken that decision.

“We are the workers and we are withdrawing our services; we have the right to do so because protests are our constitutional right. And I believe we will enforce it; schools shall remain closed until this action ends, ” he added.

Furthermore, Asogwuni called on Nigerians to join the protest and that it was part of their quota towards development of the country’s democracy and its sustainability.

“We must ensure that all sectors remained shut as a voice to the government to respond to the cry of Nigerians. On the issue of PMS, what was expected of government was to engage its socio-partners which include labour as a stakeholder.

“The government did not do that at a time it ought to; it failed in its duty to engage labour before time. On the issue of electricity, government had earlier had an interaction with labour in Kano and we discouraged it from proceeding.

“It was a big shock that it still went ahead to dare Nigerians; people depend on power and you cannot wake up over night and strengthen suffering. We resist it and call on Nigrians to join, because in democracy it is our voice that makes the difference,” he added.