Airport Police detain officers for assaulting content creator

The Airport Police Command has identified the officers involved in the alleged assault of social media content creator, Teaserprank, during a routine stop-and-search operation in Lagos.

The officers were detained following public backlash triggered by a viral video showing policemen hitting and arguing with the content creator, who was questioning the basis of the stop.

According to Teaserprank, the incident occurred while he was on his way to pick up a friend who had just arrived from abroad at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the video, the content creator explained that their vehicle was stopped by officers conducting a stop-and-search operation along the airport road. He said the officers questioned them about the contents of their vehicle, to which he replied that they were carrying luggage.

He further narrated that despite showing the officers the contents of the luggage, they insisted that he and his friend accompany them to the police station, a demand that led to a heated argument.

“I went to pick my friend who just flew in from the country. We were passing through the airport road when I was pulled over by the police. They asked what was in the car and I showed them. They never asked for my driver’s licence; they were only interested in the luggage.

“The officer insisted that I follow him to the office, which I refused, asking if I was under arrest. He then started harassing my friend, pulled me out of the vehicle, assaulted me, and also called my friend a thief,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Airport Police Command, Muhammed Adeola, in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosed that the officers involved have been identified and are currently undergoing appropriate internal disciplinary procedures in line with extant rules, regulations, and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adeola said the Command sympathises with Teaserprank over the experience, stressing that the Force does not condone any form of harassment, intimidation, or unprofessional conduct by its personnel under any circumstances.

He emphasised that police officers are expected to carry out their lawful duties with civility, restraint, and due respect for the rights and dignity of all citizens, adding that the Command remains firmly committed to professionalism, accountability, and the maintenance of public trust.

According to the statement, “In this regard, @teaserprank2 is respectfully invited to visit the Airport Police Command to enable a full resolution of the matter. The Public Relations Officer can be contacted via 08058342093 and @Moh_Adeola.

“The Airport Police Command will continue to uphold discipline within its ranks and will take decisive action against any conduct that undermines public confidence or falls short of expected policing standards.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain calm and continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, as routine security operations are carried out in the collective interest of public safety.”