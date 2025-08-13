The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have announced plans to appoint Comfort Emmanson, the passenger allegedly involved in assaulting a staff member of Ibom Air, as an ambassador to promote aviation security and passenger conduct across the country.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed that AON had discussed with him plans to appoint Emmanson as an advocate for good passenger conduct, noting that she has shown remorse for her actions toward staff at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

This move comes barely 24 hours after AON appointed Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, who was involved in a separate altercation aboard a ValueJet flight, as a promoter of aircraft security awareness, a decision that has drawn criticism from citizens.

Emmanson was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where she had been remanded following an alleged assault charge. The court struck out the five-count charges against her after the police withdrew the case based on additional facts that emerged after her arraignment.

AON’s decision to appoint Emmanson as ambassador appears to be a demonstration of fairness, as citizens question the appointment of Kwam 1 despite his actions.

In a statement, Keyamo justified the Fuji musician’s new assignment, explaining that it is common practice worldwide for repentant offenders to publicly preach against the conduct from which they have repented.

According to him, “Unfortunately, in Nigeria, some assume that once you hear the word ‘Ambassador,’ it is a prestigious position with official perks. No, it is not. It is voluntary.

“It is not the first time this is happening in Nigeria, nor will it be the last. There are numerous examples of such roles given to repentant persons by previous governments.

“While aviation agencies are considering using Kwam 1 for such a role, in my discussion last night with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), they are also looking at the option of appointing Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who has also shown remorse, as their Ambassador for good passenger conduct.

“It is left to AON to work out the details, especially since she was released from custody today, as per my earlier statement. While the usual critics may question our decisions, we firmly believe we have been fair to all.”

If AON’s plan to appoint Emmanson succeeds, she and Kwam 1 are expected to collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria as ambassadors for airport security awareness, promoting proper conduct among travelers.