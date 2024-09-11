Airline operators cancel flights after Kenyan workers begins strike 

Outside the terminals, passengers were seen sitting in curbs, placing their luggage trolleys beside them waiting for updates on their departure flights.

While passengers leaving the country awaits their departure, flights into the country have also been put on hold to avoid hitches since the aviation workers have gone on strike.

“It’s very poor,” said one passenger, Ahmed Abdulrahman, recounting a six-hour wait. “Nobody is coming out to tell us anything, whether we should leave or look for a hotel or something.

I have a little child here waiting hungrily,” added Warda Omar, standing next to her child.

TV footage showed one police officer hitting a protester with a baton. By midday, lines were moving again, as police conducted security checks instead of airport staff.

It was unclear how many workers were taking part in the strike, which has been declared indefinite, or how much disruption had been caused.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union argues that a deal with Adani would lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

However, Kenya’s government has said the airport is operating above capacity and needs modernizing but is not for sale. It says no decision has been made on what it calls a proposed public-private partnership to upgrade the site.

Earlier, the Government said that Adani’s offer was being reviewed. If a deal is agreed, the government said there would be safeguards to ensure Kenya’s national interests are protected.

The Kenya Airports Authority, which is responsible for managing the airport, said minimal operations at Jomo Kenyatta had resumed and it was engaging with relevant parties to normalize the situation.

According to reports the strike spread to workers at regional airports in the cities of Kisumu and Mombasa,

Earlier this week, Kenya’s high court temporarily blocked the Adani proposal, in which it would build a new runway and upgrade the passenger terminal, to allow time for a judicial review.”