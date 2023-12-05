Airforce puts up Presidential aircraft for sale, requests bidders

In a bid to cut cost, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has put up Presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, for sale, asking interested airline operators to submit their bids for the purchase of the aircraft.

NAF disclosed that the aircraft was put up for sale following the Federal Government’s approval that the plane be remove from its fleets

This was disclosed through a short advert made public yesterday by the military through its official social media handle.

According to the advert, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sale of Falcon 900B aircraft owned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“In compliance with provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for the purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically.

“If submitted by email, the bids are to be password protected and sent to dproc@airforce.mil.ng while the password is to be sent separately to d proc2@ airforce.miI.ng.

“For physical submission, the quotations are to be enclosed in an envelope and sealed while the envelope is to bear the name and address of the interested company/entity as well as the description and reference to the request. It should also bear the statement, ‘DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023’.

“Please note that the bids will be processed immediately after the expiration of the deadline for submission.”

