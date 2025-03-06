34.2 C
Airforce officers attack Ikeja disco, beat staff for disconnecting electricity

Fawzi Kehinde

Armed military men from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Ikeja have carried out a violent attack on the headquarters of Ikeja Electric, beating several staff over the company’s disconnection of power supply in the military zone.

The disconnection stemmed from a two-week power outage at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, following the company’s action over unpaid bills, despite an agreement for NAF to pay N60 million monthly for 10-12 hours of daily electricity.

The CEO of the electricity distribution company, Folake Soetan, was allegedly abducted during the attack.

The invasion, which occurred on Thursday at the Ikeja Electric head office in Alausa, Lagos, saw soldiers brutalising workers and destroying property to express their anger over the power firm’s decision to disconnect electricity supply to the military base.

According to reports, the NAF had paid up to N60 million in excess in November, with no accounting or returns provided for the balance, fueling the dispute.

The Lagos Police Command, through its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, denied involvement, stating that normalcy has returned to the area with police ensuring its maintenance.

He said, “The police were not involved in that incident. Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to the area, and the police are on the ground to ensure that the restored normalcy is maintained.”

The Nigerian Air Force and Ikeja Electric could not be immediately reached for comments on the incident.

