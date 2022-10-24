Airforce officer, two brothers die during soldiers, youths clash in Ogun

For residents of Owode Idiroko and its environ in Ogun, persistent clashes between military agencies and traders over alleged smuggling of goods into the country have continuously led to the state recording uncountable casualties, and awaiting Federal Government’s decision to end the lingering fight that had remained a major concern, just as no fewer than three persons were killed when soldiers and youths clashed over importation of foreign rice into the country through the communities.

The persistent face-off between traders and military agencies in the area has often put residents in panic, often forcing them to remain indoors pending when peace was temporarily restored to the area, so as not to become victims of the clashes.

And the clashes that claimed these three individuals were said to be avoidable should both parties reach amicable agreements on the mode of importation of goods into the country through these communities in Ogun.

Among those that died during the face-off that lasted for several minutes included two brothers and an Airforce officer in the state.

The circumstances that claimed three victims lives started when the officers accosted the elder brother of the deceased in an attempt to seize his vehicle which contained bags of foreign parboiled rice.

It was learnt that after the elder brother’s appeal was unable to convince the soldiers, the issue degenerated and some residents alerted his younger brother who rushed to the scene to resolve it.

An eyewitness added that after the younger brother, Saheed Elegusi, arrival, he joined his elder brother to demand that the impounded vehicle be released immediately.

“In the course of the altercation between the man and the soldiers, some people called his younger brother, popularly known as Saheed Elegusi. And after Saheed rushed to the scene, he and his elder brother were shot by the soldiers”, he added.

It was gathered that the soldiers immediately fled the scene after shooting the siblings, so as to avoid being lynched by youths that have mobilised their friends from other communities to defend the deceased brothers.

This development was said to have caused pandemonium in the area with the youths taking over the Sango-Idiroko International road in protest, setting up burn fires to express their displeasure against killings.

The Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the clashes, said that the Divisional Police Officer for the area has quickly mobilized to restore normalcy.

Abimbola said that the slain Air Force officer was in uniform when he unknowingly ran into the mob that was protesting and lynched him to death.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday. I think it was caused by an argument between them and the men of the Nigerian Army. We are still investigating,” he added.

While the situation has been brought under control, the Public Relations Officer, however, said that the Commissioner of Police has directed the homicide section to take over the matter and unravel both the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

