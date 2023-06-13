Airforce kills over 100 Boko Haram hiding inside mountain in Borno

Over 100 Boko Haram members were reported to have been killed by the Nigerian Airforce during an airstrike along the fringes of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno State.

They were said to have been killed during attacks coordinated by the Nigerian Airforce to end the terrorists stay within Nigeria and along the country’s border where they launch attacks on the farmers and other residents.

As gatethered, the terrorists killed during the airstrikes were believed to be from the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād(JAS), a Boko Haram faction, operating across the lake chad and Nigeria’s borderline.

The precise intelligence led airstrikes was conducted by the Air Component, under OPERATION WARUN 3, between June 9 and 11, 2023, in Grazah and Wa-Jahode, in the fringes of the Mandara Mountains resulted in the obliteration of the terrorists.

Sources said that the first airstrikes were carried out in Grazah in a location administered by the Boko Haram terrorists, which also served as their meeting point.

Ground assessment by sources revealed that the Airforce deployed the Super Tukano Aircraft scores an accurate hit which resulted in the elimination of a number of the Boko Haram unit commanders and high value fighters, while many more who escaped were seriously injured.

Also, it was learnt that the Air Component carried out a follow-up strikes in Wa-Jahode, which has been confirmed very successful as many other terrorists were neutralized with others said to be in critical condition.

Aside from that, the Air Component also destroyed many structures which served as a haven to the terrorists.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, launched the intensive offensive Air operation nicknamed: OPERATION WARUN 3, across all the Theatres of Operation with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai as the main focus.

The aim of the attack is to soften ground for the surface of the forces to exploit with a view to facilitating speedy elimination of terrorists and bandits across the country.*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

