Airforce intensifies attacks on bandits across Northern states

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to intensifying air operations against terrorists and bandits across the northern states.

He stressed that the NAF remains fully committed to dominating the battlespace and neutralising threats wherever they emerge, directing personnel to adopt smarter and more aggressive strategies across all operational theatres.

Speaking during an operational visit to NAF Base Maiduguri, yesterday, Aneke highlighted the critical security challenges facing the nation and called for unity and renewed resolve.

During the visit, the CAS met with frontline troops, received mission briefings, and reviewed ongoing intelligence, surveillance, and precision-strike operations designed to deny terrorists freedom of action.

Air Vice Marshal Paul Obeya, Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, assured the CAS that both air and ground units are ready to implement the new operational posture. He cited improved intelligence sharing, closer coordination with land forces, and enhanced rapid-response strike capabilities.

Air Commodore M.B. Ahmed, Air Component Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, also briefed the CAS on recent strike outcomes, ISR coverage, and interdiction missions targeting terrorist hideouts and logistics networks.

Commending the resilience and professionalism of the Air Component and the 105 Composite Group, Air Marshal Aneke described their efforts as central to degrading insurgent networks. He urged personnel to remain offensive, noting that the nation recognises and supports their sacrifices.

Reiterating his welfare-focused philosophy of “Welfare for Enhanced Warfare,” the CAS assured troops of strengthened logistical, medical, and administrative support, alongside prioritisation of operational allowances.

He emphasised that NAF operations under his leadership will be intelligence-driven, precision-targeted, and executed with smarter deployment of airpower.

“The NAF will fly smarter and strike harder,” he said, while thanking President Bola Tinubu for continued support.

Aneke also paid a courtesy visit to Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, commending the state’s collaborative security framework. Governor Zulum, in turn, praised the NAF and other security agencies for their dedication to protecting lives and property.