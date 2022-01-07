Aircraft attack kills three refugees in Ethiopia

No fewer than three refugees, including two children have been killed by an air strike which hit a refugee camp in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The attack is as a result of the 14-month-old war in northern Ethiopia between the Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), who used to dominate Ethiopian politics and the outcome has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

Confirming the attack Yesterday, the United Nations said that the air strike hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri, adding that air strikes on the Tigray region have continued and no humanitarian aid is able to enter the region.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, three Eritrean refugees were killed in the air strike which happened two days ago, leaving four others with varying degrees of injuries.

He disclosed that the perpetrators of the attack are yet to be identified but that as it is known, it was only the Ethiopian government who had control and access to air power in the region, adding that investigations were ongoing to reveal the culprits behind the attack.

“Three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed, four other refugees were injured. It is not specified yet who carried out the strike but only the Ethiopian government has air power in the area.” he said.

However, the Government spokesperson, Legesse Tulu, and military spokesperson, Getnet Adane, were said to have responded to the attacks and requests for comments but the government had previously denied targeting civilians in air strikes.

As gathered, the 14-month-old war in northern Ethiopia between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), who used to dominate Ethiopian politics, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

Recently, Tigrayans forces withdrew from neighbouring regions, which they had invaded in July. Air strikes on the Tigray region have continued and the United Nations says no humanitarian aid is able to enter the region.

About 150,000 Eritrean refugees live in Ethiopia and some have been targeted by belligerents on both sides of the conflict and cut off from aid for months at a time. At least 146 people have been killed and 213 injured in air strikes in Tigray since Oct. 18, according to a document prepared by aid agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

