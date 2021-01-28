Air Peace takes delivery of first Embraer E195-E2 jet

Air Peace, Nigeria has taken delivery of its first E195-E2 aircraft yesterday. The aircraft is now due to fly from Embraer’s facility in Sao Jose dos Campo, Brazil to join the Air Peace fleet in Nigeria, Embraer said in a statement.

Air Peace is the launch customer in Africa for the E2, and the airline is also the global launch customer for Embraer’s premium staggered seating design.

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said: “The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our domestic and regional operations. We are aware of the aircraft’s impressive economic performance as well as its unique configuration, the major reasons we placed an order for this aircraft. It is also a historic feat as Air Peace will be the first to operate this aircraft model in the whole of Africa. The E195-E2 aircraft will further help us actualise our ambition of connecting not just the whole of Nigeria, but the entire African continent, while feeding long-haul flights from our Lagos hub. The acquisition will enable us to deliver on our ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative, which is underpinned by our goal to reduce the air transportation burden of Africans”.

Cesar Pereira, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, “Handing over beautiful new jets to our customers is a favourite activity for everyone at Embraer. Doing so in the current circumstances is a boost for us all as we adapt to the changing environment. This is a fabulous start to the year for everybody at Air Peace and Embraer.”

Air Peace already operates eight ERJ-145s, and will use the E195-E2s to enhance domestic and regional connectivity. This enhanced network will also help feed and sustain long haul operations at the Lagos Hub, such as the UAE route launched in 2019 and South Africa launched in December 2020.