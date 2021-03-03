Air Peace resumes lagos- Accra operation,working on other local flights

Air Peace has said it would resume daily flight operations into Accra from its Lagos hub on March 15, 2021 even as it expressed readiness to begin scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this information to journalists today, explained that Lagos-Accra flight will depart daily at 07:00hrs while Accra-Lagos flight will depart at 07:40hrs.

Olisa stressed that the resumption of Accra flights is in response to popular demand as the flying public have been anticipating it.

“You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights consequent upon the pandemic lock-down last year. But we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon. The flying public has been expectant of this,” he said.

Olisa, who added that the airline is already finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians.

Air Peace is an indigenous airline servicing 16 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations, including Johannesburg and has a varied fleet of 26 aircraft comprising the ultra-modern Embraer 195-E2 jet, Boeing 777, Embraer 145, Boeing 737 and Dornier 328 jet.